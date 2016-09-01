LL Brings Ball Back To St. Albans

Share 1

BY CHRIS K. SINGH

This past Saturday marked the 12th annual Jump and Ball Tournament hosted by hip-hop legend James Todd Smith, better known as LL Cool J, an event held at Daniel M. O’Connell Playground in St. Albans. The event is meant to help bring together the community, adults and children alike.

Smith told the Queens Tribune about the event, saying that he wants to try and provide opportunities for the kids in his old neighborhood.

“For me it’s about providing that summer-camp kind of environment. I want the kids in this neighborhood who don’t have much to feel the love and to also see how you can give back to where you come from regardless of where you go in life,” said Smith.

The tournament begins in August and takes five weeks to complete. The main objective of the program is to teach the children of the community leadership qualities while incorporating fun activities. When asking Smith about expanding the tournament to other areas of Queens, he seemed open to it.

“I mean I would be interested in doing that but for now it’s about here, this community, these people,” said Smith. “I want to make sure I really make an impact on these people first before I focus elsewhere. I want the kids to see the impact an event like this can have on the community, from the kids playing to the uncles [refereeing] the game.”

This year the event took a huge step forward as it incorporated a game from the WheelChair Classics, a basketball league for athletes who are wheelchair bound. The game that took place was the Brooklyn Nets versus the Nassau County Kings. Player and coach Joe Mendez made it clear that they were happy to be there.

“We are really trying to raise awareness and educate the community, so to be at an event of this caliber is truly an honor. When it comes to the wheelchair community, people do not even really know about the leagues that we have and the competitiveness of the people within it,” he said.

When asked to elaborate on the issues he and the team are trying to tackle, Mendez said, “it’s a big part of my life and I want the little boys and girls out there to know that they have options to play a sport. Life is not over just because you’re limited to a wheelchair.”

Smith said that he was hesitant to take credit for the inclusion of the WheelChair Classic’s, but was receptive to the idea of making it a staple of the event.

“It was not my idea, that was the team entirely, but once again it is all about providing the opportunity,” he said. “A lot of these guys are victims of violence in the community, some are car accidents but some are shot and it is great that we are giving them an opportunity to play as well. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Twelve years strong, the Jump and Ball Tournament seems to be ready for growth. Asking Smith about the next step for event as a whole, he brought up the idea of starting a league – not an NBA rival, but a local league that would showcase the talent of Southeast Queens.

“A league would be a great idea,” he said. “I think that may be the next step going forward, also allowing the community to help, not unlike this event. I want moms, dads, aunts and uncles to be a part of everything. It is all about helping the community grow.”

Going forward, Smith is confident that he will continue to host this event, but also has plans to progress even further than what it has currently. Smith made it clear that he has plans to empower not just the bodies of the kids of the community, but also their minds.

“I want to see how I can get some sort of literacy program incorporated, I think that would be the next step. If I can get these kids reading, you know if we could start a book drive or something along the lines of that. Empower their minds, lifting their minds along with their bodies. I think that is equally important,” said Smith.

It has been 31 years since Smith dropped his first album, and it is clear that not much has changed. He still has a large amount of love for his hometown, and is still trying to make an impact in the neighborhood where he grew up.