Listen To The Sounds Of The AirTrain Jazz Festival

Share 0

BY RODNEY D. GANTT

As you walk through the airport at JFK headed to your destination, take a moment to be reminded you are in Queens as you listen to the sounds of smooth jazz as part of the AirTrain Jazz Festival.

Organized by A Better Jamaica—a nonprofit organization that engages in activities to strengthen the southeast Queens communities of Jamaica— in partnership with the Sutphin Boulevard BID, the jazz festival is now in its third year. It runs from October until May, and brings together local artists from Queens and the greater New York area. Inspired by the Caribbean custom of greeting travelers in the airport with traditional music, the festival showcases the history of jazz in Queens.

“The idea is just to provide a sort of cultural greeting to folks who are traveling through the AirTrain terminal,” said Greg Mays, executive director of A Better Jamaica and founder of the festival.

On the first floor of the terminal there is a wall decorated with the names of many famous jazz musicians, some of whom have a connection to Queens. These include Ella Fitzgerald and Lena Horne, who both lived in Addisleigh Park in St.

Albans, and others like Mercer Ellington, Charles Williams and Earl Bostic, according to Mays.

“Since jazz is critically important to the history of Queens, the challenge was just how can we bring those names to life as opposed to having them just hanging on the wall,” said Mays. “That’s what the festival does: It presents live musicians so we can bring the rich jazz history of Queens to life.”

In the last three years, the festival has more than tripled its number of shows, from eight in its first year to 28 shows for the last two. The festival comprises musicians from the immediate Jamaica area and around the city as well Nassau County.

Bands are chosen through a sort of screening process by submitting YouTube links of their performances to members of Better Jamaica, who then make their final decision.

“We tell them that it’s a fairly lively place and so quiet music is not necessarily what we’re looking for; just the sort of music that serves the venue best,” said Mays. “It’s a noisy area and soft jazz tends to get lost, so I suggest to the artist that the music be more lively.”

This year’s festival includes several artists from last year as well as new ones. The fifth show of the season features guitarist and band leader Bayo Fayemi, a York College alum who has performed in the festival previously and at several New York City hot spots including B.B. King’s Lucille Room, The Shrine, Rockwood Music Hall and Lovecraft Bar. He has also performed with musicians like the legendary Bernard Purdie, Jeanne Marie Boes and Noel Wippler, and even opened for funk/soul band DatFunk!. The show, like all others, is on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the concourse level of the station.

Following Fayemi, other performances include the Alon Nechushtan Trio featuring Victor Bastidas, Michelle Marie, The Steve Palmore Trio and saxophonist and vocalist Paula Atherton, who also showcased her music at the festival in the past.

“It’s a very eclectic kind of mix of the different subgenres of jazz,” said Mays.

Travelers boarding or coming off the AirTrain or simply walking through the station have had a great reaction to the music, said Mays. Some people stop and listen, and others have even gotten in on the action.

“Some of the more special moments are when you have a musician come through and they’ll ask if they can sit in,” said Mays. “They’ll pull out their instrument and join in with the band and just do their thing.”

Looking ahead, Mays said he was considering a jazz festival for the AirTrain station in Far Rockaway. However, he said it depends on funding, and he joked that it would be tricky because of the better “Jamaica” name.