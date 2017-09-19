LIRR Train Kills Homeless Woman

Share 0

By Trone Dowd

A woman was killed in Rosedale after being struck by a Brooklyn-bound Long Island Railroad train on Sunday afternoon.

According to a LIRR spokeswoman, the train departed the Far Rockaway station around 11:50 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at Atlantic Avenue at 12:41 p.m. Approximately 30 minutes into the commute, it was reported that a woman was killed at the Rosedale stop. Witnesses told MTA investigators that the woman jumped in front of the train as it came into the station.

The woman was struck by the train and pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities later identified the woman as 57-year-old Moreen Delores Goodwin-Newman, who was homeless. Although the incident is still under investigation, according to LIRR spokeswoman Sarah Armaghan, Goodwin-Newman’s death is being ruled a suicide.

The incident caused massive delays for passengers in the affected area. Service was temporarily cut off from Rosedale, Laurelton and Locust Manor Stations on the Long Beach, Far Rockaway and West Hempstead branches. Armaghan told the Queens Tribune that buses were used to accommodate commuters until service was restored later that evening.