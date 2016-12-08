Lighting Up Hamilton Beach for FD Charity

Share 0

BY JON CRONIN

During this season of giving, a Hamilton Beach resident has turned his home into a beacon of charity by decorating it with 45,000 Christmas lights and asking those who enjoy his efforts to donate to the Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

Michael Giglio, the owner of the light spectacular located at 102-24 Rau Court, would love to have as many people as possible make the trip to the “almost forgotten” seaside community and help out the local fire department.

Sara Kaye, a Hamilton Beach Fire Department volunteer, said, “Every little bit helps.” The department currently exists on donations, the little bit that local elected officials can budget, and whatever the department makes on ambulance calls.

Steven Pasqualicchio, a member of the Hamilton Beach Fire Department, pointed out, “If someone doesn’t have insurance, we don’t charge them.” He noted that as a community-based volunteer department it can make that call.

Giglio, 56, lives next door to the fire department and said, “I love these guys. I feel good inside knowing that we have a great bunch of people here.”

Last year was the first year that Giglio decided to ask for donations to the fire department. This year, just like last, he put a box at the front of his property for donations. Last year when he opened it after Christmas, there was only $25.

“I got agita [indigestion] when I looked inside,” he said.

Undaunted, Giglio took the newspaper clippings written about him by local newspapers and walked around the neighborhood, going door to door asking for donations. He was able to raise $475.

Decorating his home at Christmas has been a lifelong love. “I remember begging my dad to help him put the decorations,” said Giglio. He took that passion into adulthood. Almost 30 years ago when he began renting a home off 90th Avenue in Richmond Hill, he had 125 animatronic figures and over 65,000 lights. During the 1990s, he boasted of visitors to his display such as former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and the Piano Man himself, Billy Joel, and his daughter Alexa Ray.

In the past, Giglio has raised money for HeartShare Human Services of New York and the Independent Bikers of Queens Toys for Tots toy run. Standing in the rec room of the Hamilton Beach Fire Department, he said, “This is my home. These are the people I’m going to raise money for.”

