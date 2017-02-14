LIC Woman Killed By Dog

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A 75-year-old Long Island City woman’s plans to return a mastiff mix that she had adopted from the ASPCA were cut short after the dog mauled her to death on Monday.

At approximately 1 a.m., police officers responded to a 911 call to help a woman at 38-07 27th Street. But by the time they responded, EMS workers informed them that Louise Hermida was transported to Cornell Hospital with trauma to her upper torso.

Hermida’s 39-year-old son, who has autism, was bitten in the leg by the dog and was also taken to the hospital, however, he is said to be in stable condition.

At approximately 6 a.m., Hermida was pronounced dead. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Hermida planned to return the dog because it had attacked several neighbors in the recent weeks, reports said.

Mastiffs are extremely large dogs that can weigh over 200 lbs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injuries from animals are not one of the 15 leading causes of death nationwide.

