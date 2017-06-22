LIC Intersection Gets Long-Awaited Stop Sign

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Long Island City’s elected officials and community leaders gathered outside Hunters Point Community Middle School on Friday to announce that after years of advocating for a stop sign at the intersection of 51st Avenue and 5th Street, the city is finally adding one at the site.

Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan (D-Long Island City) had recently said that she was disappointed with the city’s Department of Transportation for approving slow zones but not an all-way stop for the site. She called the addition of a stop sign a “victory for the many parents, students of Hunters Point Community Middle School and our Long Island City community.”

Earlier this year, community members from Hunters Point put together a petition to demand the stop sign at the intersection, which they said had long been a dangerous spot for children to cross the street due to a lack of traffic controls.

