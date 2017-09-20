LIC To Host Concert To End Gun Violence

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

In an effort to address gun violence in the five boroughs, the nationwide series Concert Across America To End Gun Violence will be held this weekend at the John Brown Smokehouse in Long Island City.

The concert—which is intended to raise gun violence awareness and commemorate the victims of gun violence in the United States—will feature live performances by local artists and is sponsored by Queens elected officials and non-profit organizations.

“Gun violence is one of those issues that is dormant until the next tragedy,” said Andy Aujla, a Queens activist and lead organizer of the concert. “By creating awareness for the issues and the fact that we need effective federal policies for gun control, I am hoping that we can avoid the next tragedy. It is unbelievably inspiring to see so many organizations coming together for this event, especially with our current political climate, where each day there is a new pressing issue. This shows how many of us have been touched by gun violence in one way or another. Personally, as a member of the Sikh community, I feel it’s a moral obligation to remember those that have been victims of gun violence, including those who were murdered for exercising their right to freedom of religion.”

The free concert will take place on Sept. 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit http://concertacrossamerica.org/.