LIC Bus Stop Relocated To Original Site

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

A bus stop that was relocated due to construction underneath an elevated subway station in Long Island City has been relocated to its original site.

Long Island City’s Q102 bus, which runs between Astoria and Roosevelt Island, has recently been used as a primary source of transportation for western Queens residents following the closure of the 30th and 36th avenue N and W subway stops. Both subway stations are undergoing a renovation that is expected to be completed by June 2018.

The Queens Tribune recently reported on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) relocation of the 39th Avenue/31st Street Q102 bus stop from its original site on the Manhattan side of the train station to the middle of 31st Street after having been contacted by a western Queens resident who was concerned that the move could negatively affect local residents.

This past weekend, the bus stop was relocated to its original site. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the bus stop had been moved to allow for the construction of a bus bulb and installation of bus pads.

