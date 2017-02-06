LGBTQ Youth Summit In Jackson Heights

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI), the nation’s largest nonprofit social services agency and leader in LGBTQ youth programming, hosted its second annual Queens LGBTQ Youth Summit at Jackson Height’s I.S. 230 this past weekend.

“Building on what we learned from year one of this tremendous partnership, we are strengthening community efforts to address systemic barriers such as violence, stigma, lack of access to care, and discrimination, that continue to jeopardize one of our city’s most vulnerable populations, LGBTQ youth of color, especially those who are immigrants, homeless, and/or court involved,” said HMU CEO Thomas Krever.

The event was part of “HMI Goes Citywide for LGBTQ Youth,” a series of borough-specific LGBTQ youth-targeted summits that are designed to bring comprehensive mental health and support services to youth across the city and to reduce LGBTQ youth isolation.

In addition to the information and resources regarding community services, the event featured youth-led workshops, music, art and an opportunity for networking.

Approximately 120 youth, more than 40 organizations, New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito (D-Manhattan) and Council members Carlos Menchaca (D-Brooklyn), Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) and Daniel Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), as well as the NYC LGBT Caucus and community partners, were in attendance.

“LGBTQ youth must have access to quality mental health and support services in a safe, affirmative environment,” Dromm said. “As a long-time gay activist and founder of Queens’ first LGBTQ social service organizations, this has long been a top priority for me.”

