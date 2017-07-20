Lewis’ Attorneys Want Psych Eval In Vetrano Case

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

A Brooklyn man who is accused of sexually assaulting and murdering Howard Beach jogger Karina Vetrano last summer is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Last Thursday, during a courtroom proceeding, lawyers for Chanel Lewis—the 20-year-old East New York man who has been arrested in Vetrano’s murder—requested that the defendant undergo a psychiatric examination, a spokeswoman for Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said. Lewis will be examined by a psychiatrist prior to hearings that are expected to take place at the end of this year before Queens Supreme Court Justice Gregory Lasak.

Vetrano’s body was discovered a few hours after she went out for a jog on Aug. 2, but it wasn’t until early February that Lewis was arrested on charges of murder and sexual abuse. In April, Lewis pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to statements released by the case’s prosecutors, Lewis allegedly admitted to the killing and voluntarily provided a DNA sample that matched the DNA found on Vetrano’s body. Lewis also allegedly told police earlier this year that upon seeing Vetrano in Spring Creek Park, he “just lost it” and attacked her. In his statement to investigators, Lewis allegedly said that he hit Vetrano “about five times” and knocked her out and then strangled her.

Prior to this attack, Lewis had no criminal record.

During last week’s proceedings—which took place on the day after what would have been Vetrano’s 31st birthday—a Legal Aid Society defense attorney said that Lewis has been undergoing and will continue to undergo psychological evaluations for the next few weeks.

Last month, the Vertrano family held a rally in Howard Beach to thank the New York State Commission on Forensic Science following its announcement that familial DNA could now be used in New York State.

During last week’s proceedings, both of Vetrano’s parents angrily made eye contact with Lewis, Newsday reported. Lewis looked back at the parents, prompting the victim’s father, Phil, to say, “I don’t think it was malicious. He just looked at us. He knows what he did.”

Phil Vetrano called Lewis a “f—er” when the defendant first entered the courtroom.

Although Lewis allegedly admitted to killing Vetrano “in less than five minutes” following his arrest, his attorneys want to determine whether Lewis’ statements were legally obtained.

Lewis is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 7.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com.