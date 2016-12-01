Legislation To Combat Travel Scamming

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

On Monday morning, state Sen. Jose Peralta (D-East Elmhurst) and director of the Queens District Attorney’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Carmencita Gutierrez held a press conference to discuss Peralta’s latest legislation, which would require that travel consultants and promoters doing business in New York register with the New York Department of State to safeguard consumers against fraud misrepresentation and false advertising while addressing security concerns.

“Consumers are ripped off every day with lies, scams, false travel packages,” said Peralta. “Under my proposal, we replace the Truth in Travel Act with a registry for travel consultants and promoters. Currently, the Department of State can already investigate consumer protection allegations, but my legislation will further protections by implementing a more regimented system where consumers can play a proactive role in protecting their interests.”

Under the proposed S.1265, the DOS would assign a registration number to each travel agent, which must be displayed at the business location and on the documents created by a registrant’s business. This includes business cards, personalized stationery and documents produced for each consumer. The DOS would also maintain a database, easily accessible to the general public, that would contain a listing of all registered agents on its website.

“We are clearly protecting good businesses and offering stronger protections for consumers,” said Peralta. “Travel agents provide vital assistance and planning when one plans a trip, and this is why it is important that the consumer receives the exact services he or she pays for. If someone spends their hard-earned money to book a beach resort for their family, he or she should not arrive at their destination only to find an unsanitary or unsafe motel that was not what they bargained for.

This is about preventing fraud, and this is common sense.”

The state agency would have the power to revoke or suspend the registration or impose a fine of up to $1,000 if applicants have defrauded consumers in the past or demonstrated incompetence or a lack of trustworthiness in their business dealings. While the registration fee would be $100, with a $100 annual renewal fee, any individual who has his or her registration suspended would be ineligible to reapply for a registration for one year after the suspension.

In addition, registrations would not be transferable; therefore if the ownership of a registered travel agency changes hands, the new owner would have to apply for a separate registration.

“The registry will be a great first step in helping consumers connect with legitimate travel coordinators,” said Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown. “Consumers will be better able to inform themselves about whom they do business with. This legislation will be particularly useful for our growing immigrant communities that are too often victimized by scam artists posing as travel agents and experts.”

While the existing New York State Truth in Travel Act already offers consumer protections to travelers, S.1265 goes further by creating a centralized registry and by strengthening penalties mandated by the General Business Law.

With the arrival of the holiday season, during which travel typically peaks, Peralta unveiled this legislation in an effort to stop the uptick in complaints against travel agency fraud.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com