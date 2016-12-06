Lawsuit Results In Change Of Protest

Share 1

By Ariel Hernandez

Last week, Maspeth Holiday Inn Express owner Harshad Patel, of New Ram Realty, was sued by Kimcomatt Realty Corporation, the owner of the 59-40 55th Rd. property, for allegedly violating the terms of its lease when Patel began to rent out hotel rooms to 30 homeless men.

According to Kimcomatt, the agreement between the two was that New Ram Realty use the property for hotel or retail purposes, which he reiterated to Patel back in August when it was first rumored that the Maspeth Holiday Inn Express were allowing the Department of Homeless Services to use rooms in the hotel for homeless men.

Since the lawsuit, the Maspeth Task Force, whom has been protesting at the hotel since the convergence rumor emerged, decided to come up with an alternative way of protesting until a legal decision is made.

“We realized that we were keeping paying customers away from the hotel, which in turn freed up more rooms for DHS to rent,” said Robert Holden, President of Juniper Park Civic Association and a member of the task force. “By bringing the protests to the doorsteps of Harshad Patel and his cronies, we will let them know that we are not backing down until they end their relationship with the city and Acacia Network at the Maspeth Holiday Inn Express.”

So far the hotel houses 100 homeless men.

The first bus trip is scheduled to go to Patel’s residence at noon on Dec. 11.