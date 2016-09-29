Law Enforcement Day At School In 113th

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

Staff Writer

Officers from all over the country paid a visit to the Law Enforcement High School in Jamaica on Monday to show students the wide-variety of career options available to them if they were to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Dubbed “Law Enforcement Day,” the inaugural event was organized by Community Affairs Officer Detective Tanya Duhaney and Dorrin Ferguson of the 113th Precinct in Southeast Queens. Officers who visited the school spent the day stopping by classrooms and lunch periods giving students the ins and outs of being an officer as well as the many ways they can become involved when they reach the appropriate age.

Duhaney told the Queens Tribune that this was the very first time Community Affairs organized outreach on this scale in the Jamaica area.

“We put today together to show the kids at Law Enforcement that there are variations in this career path,” she said. “This is the very first year that we’re doing this.”

The school’s principal Laura Van Deren said that it was all about giving kids direct exposure to their interests.

“We’re having this event today to give the kids the exposure that they need,” Van Deren said.

Law Enforcement High School, which first opened its doors in 2003, is the only school in Queens to specialize in teaching high-school-level kids the intricacies of law enforcement and its related fields. Students who graduate from the school have the option of joining the cadet program straight away. Duhaney said that she and Ferguson visit the school at least twice-a-week to check-in, mentor students, help school safety when needed, and even help out in some of the gym classes.

Duhaney said that the day was made possible due to the close relationship that the community affairs hold with the other agencies.

“We have a partnership with all of our law enforcement agencies,” Duhaney said. “I stay in touch with customs and borders; I stay in touch with the state troopers. We share information. When they need me to speak to their new recruits, I’m there, and they’ll do the same for me.”

Van Deren said that Law Enforcement High School has had a ton of success stories. While they didn’t have the exact number of students coming into the high school and then leave the school with intentions of being an officer, she has been able to keep track of former students through recommendation letter requests.

“My [assistant principal] and I get a ton of recommendations that we have to write,” Van Deren smiled.

She explained that in order for new officers to get into the police academy, they must receive 60 college credits. Many familiar names have been popping up asking for letters supporting their acceptance into the force.

“We have a great privilege in having such a strong partnership with the NYPD,” Van Deren said. “Children coming here don’t have to be a police officer. There’s many other paths that we want to open up to the kids. We want them to learn about what’s out there for them.”

Kids in many of the classrooms eagerly raised their hands asking officers how they could get involved as soon as they graduate. Some even asked what officer’s personal experiences were as a young cadet in hopes of getting a few pointers concerning their own futures.

Duhaney told the Queens Tribune that the 113th Precinct hopes to do another Law Enforcement day during the next semester.