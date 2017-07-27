Latimer House Receives Grant

Share 0

The landmarked Lewis Latimer House—historic home of African American inventor Lewis Latimer—received a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), IMLS announced on Jul 13.

The $24,950 grant was issued as part of the IMLS Museum Grants for African American History and Culture. These grants go to the operations, care of collections and development of professional management at African American museums. Of 32 applicants from across the country, grants were awarded to a total of 16 museums for a total of $1,485,955 in fiscal year 2017.

The Lewis Latimer House in Flushing chronicles Latimer’s contributions to science, technology, arts, poetry and more through tours, exhibits and educational programs. The grant money will go toward upgrading the museum’s school program to include lesson plans and packages connected to Lewis Latimer and will fund “extensive outreach activities” in surrounding school districts, according to the museum.

“This will be a significant step in the museum’s efforts to reach outside its walls and educate children about Lewis H. Larimer’s undervalued contribution to the technology innovation in America,” said Ran Yan, program director of the Latimer House.

-James Farrell