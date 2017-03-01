Lancman Visits Pomonok to Highlight Free Tax Prep

Share 1

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) stopped by the Pomonok Community Center on Feb. 27 to highlight a free tax preparation program being hosted by non-profit Urban Upbound.

The weekly program is held on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pomonok Community Center. It is available to residents of the 24th Council District who earn less than $64,000 a year. Lancman awarded $5,000 in discretionary funding to the program in the FY17 budget.

“Filing your taxes prior to tax day is an essential task for millions of New York City residents,” said Lancman. “I am proud to partner with Urban Upbound to provide my constituents with free tax prep that will enable them to file their taxes seamlessly and without stress.”

Urban Upbound has provided this free tax prep for more than 12 years.

“Urban Upbound is proud to partner with Councilmember Rory Lancman to provide Free Expert Tax Prep for the residents of Pomonok houses and the surrounding neighborhood,” said Founder and CEO of Urban Upbound Bishop Mitchell Taylor.

To take part in the program, residents should call (718) 591-3377 ext. 225 or 226.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.