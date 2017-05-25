Lancman, Koo Urge Against Water Rate Hike

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Councilmen Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) and Peter Koo (D-Flushing), leaders from the Queens Civic Congress and homeowners are calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio not to direct the city’s Water Board to raise water rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to the councilmen, the Water Board held a public meeting last week and decided to take “no action” on the water rates. But both councilmen became concerned by a notification released by the Water Board after the meeting that did not rule out a rate increase. The notification said that rates wouldn’t be changed “until further notice.”

Lancman and Koo argue that “until further notice” strongly implies that a rate hike is still in consideration.

De Blasio had previously put forward a plan to provide homeowners with a one-time credit to pay for their water bills, while also raising the water rate by 2.1 percent. The Rent Stabilization Association, a group that represents landlords, filed a lawsuit alleging that it was unfair to subject landlords to a rate hike without offering them a credit as well. The court sided with the Rent Stabilization Association.

Lancman argued that during City Council Hearings on March 23 and May 8, representatives from the city Department of Environmental Protection testified that no additional water rate increases were needed to fund the water system as it is currently operating. In the March preliminary budget hearing, Lancman pointed out that the whole system was actually running at a lesser cost than in previous years, arguing that a water rate hike was not necessary.

“Your point is valid, but there are also a variety of ins and outs—both year to year and for the long term as well—that we have to take into consideration in cooperation with the OMB, the Water Board and the Water Finance Authority,” a DEP representative said during the hearing.

But Lancman and Koo disagree.

“If the city is capable of budgeting sufficient funds to maintain our water rates, then a rate hike at this point seems arbitrary at best—or a force of habit at worst,” Koo said. “Taxpayers are tired of seeing their bills increase year after year. Be it water bills, property taxes, MetroCards or rent hikes, New Yorkers deserve a break, and we believe this is one area where the city can offer a realistic reprieve.”

Lancman warned against the possibility of another “scheme” by de Blasio to raise water rates and use the funds to make election-year promises, such as the water credit.

“Playing games with homeowners’ water rates is nothing new for New York City,” he said. “Ratepayers have been socked with sky-high water rates for far too long. It is up to the mayor to put the interests of ratepayers ahead of his own political interests: no more backdoor taxes or political schemes.”