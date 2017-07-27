Lancman Introduces Fare Evasion Reporting Bill

Share 0

Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) introduced legislation that would require the NYPD to report every three months on how many individuals are arrested or given summonses for fare evasion.

The impetus for the bill is a concern that arrests for jumping turnstiles or otherwise avoiding paying fares for public transit overwhelmingly target people of color. In May, reports suggested that the NYPD was refusing to release demographic data on fare evasion arrests to MTA board member David Jones, who was requesting the information.

In a press release announcing the introduction, Lancman’s office pointed to data cited in a DNAinfo article that shows that of 8,625 individuals arrested for “theft of services,” nearly 90 percent were black or Latino. The NYPD stopped 30,000 New Yorkers for jumping a turnstile, Lancman’s office said. Arrests for turnstiles can lead to a criminal record, time on Rikers Island, or, in some cases, deportation.

“The collection and reporting of this data will highlight how the city’s prosecution of fare evasion is unfair to people of color and immigrants,” Lancman said in a statement. “The mayor’s insistence on using arrests and criminal prosecution of fare evasion, even as a civil alternative is readily available, is unnecessarily running thousands of people through criminal justice system every year and putting immigrants at risk of deportation. We need more information, and more readily available information, to bring about change to the city’s overzealous fare evasion enforcement.”

Lancman had announced his intention to introduce this legislation alongside Jones about a month ago. On July 20, his office announced that the bill had been introduced.

-James Farrell