Lancman Blasts Charter For Using Out-Of-State Contractors

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Workers from the 100 IBEW Local 3 Union are in the midst of a months-long strike against Charter Communications, the corporate entity that purchased Time Warner Cable, now known as Spectrum, in 2015.

With no agreement yet, more than 100 workers were joined by Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Hillcrest) on Tuesday to denounce Charter’s recent use of out-of-state contractors—an action that Lancman says violates the corporation’s franchise agreement with the city.

Lancman cited article 17.4 of the agreement, which says that Charter should utilize local vendors in New York City “to the extent feasible.” At the press conference, there were four large posters showing Spectrum vehicles with license plates from California and Rhode Island.

“Charter Communications’ decision to use out-of-state contractors not only goes against its franchise agreement with the city, but also the values we hold as New Yorkers,” Lancman said in a statement. “We believe that work in New York City should be performed by New York City workers, like Local 3, who have the training and expertise to get the job done right. It is completely unacceptable for Charter to outsource these jobs to out-of-state workers, and the city must vigorously enforce the franchise agreement to hold Charter accountable.”

Workers denounced the use of out-of-state contractors as a move that puts the quality of work at risk.

“Our technicians are probably better qualified and better trained to handle the customers’ problems here in New York City versus bringing someone out of state who doesn’t know anything about the system,” said Local 3 representative Derek Jordan.

Charter, in a statement to the Queens Tribune, vigorously denied that it is not complying with the franchise agreement.

“As we told the NYC Council last month, Charter is meeting its franchise obligations with regard to the use of contractors,” said Charter Spokesman John Bonomo. “The contractors serving our customers during the strike are overwhelmingly from New York City. However, the franchise clearly allows the company to use contractors from elsewhere, which we are doing. While we will not elaborate on our contingency planning, the use of a stringent vetting process and use of quality contractors is paramount so that we may best serve our customers. We are well aware of this franchise term and are complying fully with its mandate.”

Local 3 workers went on strike on March 28, alleging that it had been operating under an expired agreement since 2013. The workers allege that Charter has refused to bargain with Local 3 and that recently, Charter proposed cutting health care and pension benefits.

“We’re not asking the company for anything that we’ve never had before,” Jordan said. “It’s never reached this point where we couldn’t sit down and have them bargain over a fair contract. This is clearly union busting. It’s all about power, it’s all about control. They’ve come in with the same set of proposals from the beginning, they really haven’t rescinded on too much.”

Charter, however, counters that the workers had a contract that was negotiated and approved in May of 2013 and that expired on March 31, 2017. The Union argues that an October 2015 court ruling from the National Labor Relations Board said that no “meeting of the minds” had been established in the 2013 agreement. While Charter stands by the 2013 contract, the Union believes the court ruling nullified it, Jordan told the Queens Tribune.

Charter also defended the offers they had made to the unions.

“Charter is offering Local 3 a generous compensation package that includes an average 22 percent wage increase and comprehensive retirement and health benefits, including a 401(k) that provides a dollar-for-dollar match up to 6 percent of eligible pay,” Bonomo said. “This competitive offer will have a positive, lasting impact on employees’ standard of living and allows us to grow a well-paid, highly skilled workforce for the benefit of our customers.”

Additionally, as the Queens Tribune has reported, workers also allege that Charter promoted fast internet speeds that it knew were unobtainable given the company’s existing equipment. When a technician then faced repeat service calls from customers, Charter would discipline the technicians, workers say.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against Charter on Feb. 1, mirroring those allegations, accusing Charter of defrauding and misleading New Yorkers about the quality of their internet service. Reports say that Charter has tentatively agreed to settle the suit.

“Charter has made substantial investments in the interest of upgrading the Time Warner Cable systems and delivering the best possible experience to customers,” Bonomo said.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.