On Labor Day We Remember The Impact of Workers

Share 0

BY STATE SENATOR TOBY ANN STAVISKY

Labor Day is a holiday many celebrate, but few know about. First recognized as a national holiday in 1894, Labor day acts as a dedication to the social and economic achievements of American workers for their contributions to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country.

Workers have played an active role in almost every stage of social change in our history. From the implementation of child labor laws to the Civil Rights Movement to minimum wage, labor unions are an essential part of our country. Unfortunately, there are those who say that era has passed and that labor unions are no longer viable. Having stood on picket lines with airplane workers and met with various unions on numerous issues I couldn’t disagree more.

Labor unions are just as necessary as they were 50 years ago, though their purpose may have shifted over time.

This year, in New York State, we passed paid family leave and $15 minimum wage legislation. Though both bills were introduced by state senators and assembly members, it was the labor unions who advocated day in and day out until the legislation became law. In fact, long before paid family leave and the $15 minimum wage were introduced, the labor unions were calling for change.

Had The Fight For $15 – led mostly by union members – not been created, I am certain no change to the New York State minimum wage would have been made. Thousands of wage workers would continued to be under paid and unable to take time off to care for sick family members.

That is why I have been and will continue to be an advocate for those who advocate for us every day. So this Labor Day, take a moment to reflect on the millions of workers who championed significant change in our country and made it the place it is today.