Labor Day Honors Dignity Of The American Worker

Share 0

BY JOHN DURSO

In 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a bill designating the first Monday in September as Labor Day.

This is a day when the labor movement celebrates the dignity of the America worker. The labor movement has much to be proud of—every day we fight on behalf of our members and for those who have no voice.

We fight for justice, dignity and the respect that every working woman and man deserves. We fight for our future and our children’s future. We lead the struggle for people of every race, creed, sexual orientation and national origin to be treated equally and fairly. We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us, women and men who fought and died to give us the rights we enjoy.

Today, our movement is smaller than it once was, but we are just as committed to the dignity of work and justice for workers. Our movement is constantly under attack from the right wing, corporate America, the Koch Brothers and those who view workers as commodities. In spite of these attacks and the corporate dollars spent to destroy us, we are still here—no less vocal, smaller in number, but just as strong and determined in our beliefs and our goals.

It is part of our mission to reach out to the disenfranchised to educate them about who we are and what our movement is about. We educate them about what we stand for—dignity, respect and a better life for our families. The labor movement needs to work harder in opening its doors to those who look or pray differently and have different customs and traditions, but yearn for the same rights, opportunities and freedoms that the rest of us enjoy.

There are those who say that labor’s time has passed—however, we are needed now more than ever. Almost daily, we hear of the abuse of workers, from retail workers who have to work multiple jobs to survive to a construction worker who gets hurt due to unsafe working conditions. It is the union movement that gives a voice to their concerns.

The labor movement has won many battles, but still there are many yet to fight. Nothing has ever been given to us—we have had to fight to get and keep what we’ve earned.

The labor movement represents the hopes and dreams of working women and men. We give strength to the weak and courage to the meek. We are the foundation upon which our country was built and we are proud to be union. Labor Day is our holiday and we have truly earned it. Tomorrow, the fight for dignity, respect and justice begins again. Have a great Labor Day.

John Durso is the president of Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW.