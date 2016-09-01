Labor Day: A Holiday That Unites

Share 0

“Labor Day differs in every essential way from other holidays of the year in any country…Labor Day is devoted to no man, living or dead, to no sect, race or nation,” said Samuel Gompers, who founded the American Federation of Labor in 1886. Indeed, the first Labor Day celebration in New York City was planned by the Central Labor Union—the forerunner of the New York City Central Labor Council—in 1882, and was referred to as a “workingman’s holiday.”

But as most participants of recent Labor Day parades will attest, there are more marchers than spectators. The public perception of organized labor has changed substantially since President Harry Truman told workers at a huge 1948 rally in Detroit, “The gains in labor were not accomplished at the expense of the rest of the nation. Labor gains contributed to the nation’s general prosperity.” Today, union-bashing has become standard fare for a number of well-funded, private associations and individuals who seek to influence public policy and elections, including presidential campaigns. Through a variety of mass communication vehicles, they promote the view that union members, especially public-sector unions, are a privileged class who sap our nation’s economy through their “Cadillac” benefits.

Somewhere in the history of the American labor movement, the true intent and benefit of unions have been overlooked and distorted. Often forgotten are the noble victories achieved when workers unite, such as the 1909 “Uprising of the 20,000,” when 20,000 young immigrant women in New York City struck against deplorable conditions in the garment industry. Despite fears of losing their jobs at a time of high unemployment, these strikers and their brave leaders persevered, connecting their cause with the need to change the unacceptable conditions that many workers faced every day. Through the efforts of this courageous group of young women, a 52-hour work week and paid holidays became the norm, stimulating many more workers in other industries to form unions.

Today, union membership is on the decline nationally. New York State remains the most unionized state in the nation, with more than 2 million union members representing 24.8 percent of the workforce. A strong component of this number is the large percentage of public-sector workers, at 72 percent. Since New York is often a national leader, perhaps this signals a return of union strength, and with it, the resurgence and growth of the American middle class, the backbone of democracy. In support of this trend, a study conducted at Harvard’s Wellesley College and the Center for American Progress found that among the factors contribute to a low-income child’s likelihood of making it into the middle class is union membership of his parents. The study concluded that upward mobility for children was linked to union members in the household and, with it, a greater awareness of rights and the more frequent practice of advocacy activities, both essential elements of unionism. Another study made by the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that New York women who are union members have a 25 percent advantage in their earnings over nonunion women. That helps explain why women constitute 49 percent of New York’s union workers and why women, nationally, are joining unions at an impressive rate as well, representing 45.5 percent of all union workers.

It is difficult to predict the long-term prospects of American labor’s vast and varied platforms based upon end-of-summer public spectators more attracted by store sales than the symbolism of diverse workers marching while holding banners intended to send strong messages to elected officials and policy-makers that American unions are alive and moving forward. Yet, through all the critical, evolving questions, one thing remains clear: Labor Day is a unique American holiday that unites all segments of our population behind a positive image of America and the ideals of worker justice.