Share 0

Pieces of the Kosciuszko Bridge were lowered onto two barges and taken away on July 25 as part of an overall $873 million investment to replace the existing Kosciuszko Bridge with two new state-of-the-art, cable-stayed bridges. The first opened in the spring and the second is expected to debut in 2021. Steel cables were used to slowly lower the span approximately 125 feet—by an estimated 20 feet per hour—onto two barges joined together in Newtown Creek. The process lasted approximately 17 hours.