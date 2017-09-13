Koo Wins 20th Council District Primary

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) defeated challenger Alison Tan in the Democratic primary for the 20th City Council District on Tuesday night.

Koo won 58.1 percent of the vote compared to Tan’s 41.9 percent, according to media outlets who reported on the results.

When Koo entered his victory party at the Good Kitchen Seafood Restaurant on 37th Avenue in Flushing, the room burst into applause.

“We worked hard to stress what I have done for the community in the past eight years,” Koo told the Queens Tribune.

Koo said he sees a bright future for Flushing, with new developments and businesses entering the area, as well as affordable housing at Municipal Lot 3. He said that issues like overcrowding and sanitation—key points of attack in Tan’s campaign—are “problems that every big city has.”

“We have to work together to improve it,” he said. “I don’t think we can solve the problem right away, but we can improve, incremental improvements.”

Tan, at her post-election party at the Reception House on Northern Boulevard, said she had “no regrets” about her campaign.

“I’m so inspired that somebody like me, who comes from basically nothing, I’m just an immigrant girl from China, who immigrated to this country when I was seven years old, who worked in a career field completely unrelated to politics, and somehow, I’m able to have a full-fledged campaign and participate in Democracy,” she said.

She believed that low voter turnout played a role in the results.

“That also speaks to the lack of engagement in the political process,” she said.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.