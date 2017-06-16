Koo, Wang Health Center to Host Workshop On Understanding Depression

Share 0

Flushing Library will play host to a workshop on “Understanding Depression and Seeking Support” on June 20, Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) announced today, alongside the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center.

Psychiatrist Dr. Xiachun Lu will advise attendees on how to identify depression and what resources are available for those who suffer from it. Questions that will be covered include:

What is depression?

What are the symptoms?

Can depression be treated?

What is postpartum?

What are the causes and what are the symptoms?

How can family and friends support the patient?

What resources are available in my community?

The event will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Queens Library in Flushing at 41-17 Main Street.

“Mental health is a sensitive topic for many members of the Asian American community,” said Betty Cheng, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Charles B. Wang Center. “It is also not easy for individuals in the community to seek help due to fear of judgment from families or friends. If families suspect their loved ones are constantly feeling said, hopeless, anxious or mentioned thoughs of suicide, they should encourage and help them to get in touch with their primary care doctor. While it can be uncomfortable, reaching out to the primary care doctor is a key step to getting help and get better. If anyone needs assistance with seeing a primary care doctor, the Charles B. Wang Community Health Center can help.”

-James Farrell