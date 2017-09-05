Koo, Stavisky Announce Flushing Traffic Light

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) announced on Tuesday the installation of a new Flushing traffic light that had originally been denied following an initial traffic study.

The light will be coming to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 150th Place, a busy commercial corridor with several banks and retail establishments.

According to Koo’s office, the Department of Transportation conducted a traffic study that previously determined a traffic signal would be “inappropriate” for the location. In March, Koo and Stavisky met with DOT officials to plead their case, and DOT approved the signal last week.

“Without a doubt, this traffic signal will prevent accidents, reduce congestion, and save lives,” Koo said. “This is a very busy commercial corridor on Northern Boulevard where traffic simply needed more controls to ensure everyone’s safety. A signal is the best way to direct the large number of cars that slow down here in attempt to enter the surrounding businesses. While it’s not often that the city changes its mind after deciding against a signal, after seeing firsthand the problems that exist here, we are happy to see that the city put common sense safety first.”

Several groups joined Koo and Stavisky for the announcement, including Korean American Association of Queens and the Murray Hill Merchant Association.

“I keep a to-do list with me every day of both long and short-term projects,” Stavisky said. “I am happy to say Commissioner Nicole Garcia has enabled me to cross yet another task off my list. The community and I knew for a longtime that a traffic signal was needed at 150th Place, so when the Department of Transportation originally declared this intersection unfit for a traffic light, we knew something was wrong. Thankfully, Commissioner Garcia heard our concerns, and together with civic leaders and Council Member Koo, came for an on-site visit. With the re-assessment completed, we will finally be getting a light.”

