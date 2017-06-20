Koo to Host Workshop On Flushing’s Waterways

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

As state and city agencies discuss plans to clean up the polluted Flushing Creek and Flushing Bay, community members will have the opportunity this week to provide feedback on the future of the two waterways.

Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) will host a community visioning workshop known as “All Hands on Deck!” on June 23, during which his constituents will be able to voice their concerns regarding plans for the waterways.

The workshop “seeks to create a cohesive community vision” for Flushing Creek and Flushing Bay, according to Koo’s office. The conversations at the workshop will revolve around the possibility of more opportunities for restoration, remediation, resilience and recreation at Flushing’s waterways.

“Flushing’s waterfronts store a world of potential, but that promise goes unrealized every time it rains,” Koo said. “Raw sewage overflows directly into the waterways, creating a toxicity that is bad for our environment and our quality of life. The city must take a stronger stance on cleaning up Flushing’s waterways, so we’re asking for our community to get involved.”

The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is working with the city’s Department of Environmental Preservation (DEP) to craft a “long-term control plan” for Flushing Creek and Flushing Bay, along with other Queens bodies of water, such as Alley Creek, Newtown Creek and Jamaica Bay. These plans look at each individual waterway and attempt to develop strategies to reduce combined sewer overflows—when heavy storms cause treatment plants to overflow with excess storm water and untreated raw sewage.

In March, the DEC approved plans designed by the DEP for Flushing Creek and Flushing Bay, but some last minute changes added by the DEC will require further review and public notification.

The workshop will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Queens Museum. Translation services will be available. RSVP at allhandsondeckflushingwaterways.eventbrite.com.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.