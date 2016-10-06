Koo And FlushingFood Get Out The Vote

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

From now until Oct. 14, a new side dish will be included with each order made on the food delivery website FlushingFood.com.

As part of a new voter registration initiative, Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) and FlushingFood.com announced on Monday that all delivery drivers for the website will include voter registration forms with each order. Additionally, those who only have an appetite for democracy can order a voter-registration form without food.

The goal is to promote voter participation within the Asian American community by facilitating the voter-registration process.

“New York City is the most diverse city in the world, and candidates are vying for Asian American support because they know we are a growing segment of the population,” said Koo. “Unfortunately, barriers in language often prevent new Americans from realizing their potential at the polls. Especially in immigrant communities, voter education is often as simple as letting people know how to register. That’s what we’re doing today.”

“This is a simple way our company can further engage with our customers,” said FlushingFood.com CEO James Chen. “Thank you to Councilmember Peter Koo for organizing this outreach effort, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers in northeast Queens.”