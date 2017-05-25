Koo, DSNY Urge Proper Garbage Can Use

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Councilman Peter Koo (D-Flushing) stood with the Department of Sanitation and the Holly Civic Association on May 19 to unveil two new garbage baskets along Kissena Boulevard last week. And now, it’s up to residents to make that sure they stay there.

Sanitation had removed the garbage cans in the past after nearby home and business owners

improperly used them to dispose their household and business waste, which is against sanitation guidelines. The Holly Civic Association said that they were replaced following the civic’s complaints to Koo and the city that garbage cans were needed.

“These waste baskets will provide needed relief from litter, but it is important that residents and businesses use them properly to ensure they stay in our community,” Koo said. “That means no residential or commercial waste should be placed in these garbage cans. I strongly encourage everyone in our community tor respect our sanitation laws so that the resources provided by the city are not abused or, at worst, rescinded.”

Nicholas Circharo, of the Department of Sanitation, emphasized the importance of following sanitation guidelines.

“The department is pleased to work with Councilmember Koo to place two new litter baskets on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing,” he said. “When used correctly, litter baskets can help keep communities clean and corners clear of pedestrian litter. But they are not intended for household or commercial garbage. Anyone caught abusing a DSNY litter basket faces a fine of up to $300. We urge all citizens to use them properly.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.