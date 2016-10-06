The Knights Prevail Against RedHawks

Share 0

Playing a man down for the final 22:39 of the contest, the Queens College men’s soccer team dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Roberts Wesleyan Sunday afternoon at QC Soccer Field. The visiting Redhawks evened the match at one, with just under 10 minutes remaining in the second half, before clinching the victory in the 99th minute.

In a game, in which the Knights tallied 23 shots, QC opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Off a corner kick by senior Nicholas Matusewicz, junior Daniel Saint Louis connected on a header to the left side. With 16 attempts in the opening half, Queens was only able to find the net once and forced Roberts Wesleyan goalkeeper John Ciavaglia to make four saves.

In the 73rd minute, the Knights were pushed down to 10 players following a red card. The Wesleyan College Redhawks took advantage and evened things up in the 81st minute on the sixth goal of the season by Malcolm Shaw.

Down a man in the extra frame, the Knights got shot attempts from sophomore Andras Breuer and junior Kevin Giraldo. Both were unable to find the net, and the Redhawks closed the match in the 99th minute. Off a cross from Taiwo Aderounmu, Scott Carson lofted a header just over the hand of QC goalkeeper James Brostowski.

QC held a 23-12 advantage, while Brostowski was credited with three saves. Roberts Wesleyan held a 7-5 margin in corner kicks.

UP NEXT: The Knights travel to Southern N.H. Wednesday afternoon for a 7 p.m. start in non-conference action.