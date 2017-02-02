Kew Gdns Shop Owners Await $3M Upgrades

Share 1

BY JON CRONIN

Editor

Kew Gardens businesses have been waiting eight years for $3 million in repairs to their buildings on Lefferts Boulevard and several store owners have said there appears to be no end in sight.

According to business owners on the Lefferts Boulevard bridge over the LIRR tracks between Austin and Greenfell Streets, the landlord of the property has refused to maintain the buildings for the eight years he has leased them from the MTA.

Since the master tenant, Zee N Kay, took over the lease in 2009, Nathalie Reid, owner of Thyme Market, said she has had a hole in the floor of the storage room through which she can see the passing LIRR trains below, and Zee N Kay has not made any attempt to repair it. She has since covered it with plywood boards.

Reid said that the stores are so poorly insulated that they have to keep the heat on high during the night so the pipes don’t burst. Thyme Market carries vitamins with gel capsules and during the night, in the high heat, those capsules melt. “My heating bill is astronomical,” Reid said.

Pradeep Argawal, a certified public accountant with an office on Lefferts Boulevard, said that his pipes have frozen several times and the landlord sent someone to fix it, but it is only a temporary fix as it will freeze again regardless of whether or not the heat is kept on.

Both Argawal and Reid have asked for reimbursements for heating expenses since they say that Zee N Kay has never insulated the pipes, but that request was refused.

The shop owners said that the roofs on both sides of the street are in desperate need of repair.

Zee N Kay owner Suresh Kapoor could not be reached for comment.

The shop owners say they have long been skeptical of Kapoor’s commitment to his investment. They became more skeptical of his practices once they learned that, in 1987, he and his brother pleaded guilty to sales tax evasion for $325,000 when they operated all the newsstands in the MTA and LIRR stations.

Brian Charney, owner of Baker’s Dozen, said this situation has him “beyond stressed out.” Charney, Reid, Argawal and one other shop owner have been threatened with non-lease renewal when their leases are up in three years.

“This [store] has given my wife, my children and I a life,” Charney said about the possibly losing his lease.

Reid said that despite the backlash from Zee N Kay for being outspoken, “It’s becoming more of a headache but we’re not backing down.”

Michael Cohen, communications director for Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), said they are trying to organize a meeting that they plan to hold within the next couple of weeks. All parties are to be present – Zee N Kay, the shop owners, the MTA and Greystone, a mediation company for the MTA and Zee N Kay.

“The purpose of the meeting is to clarify who is responsible for particular types of repairs,” said Cohen.

For many years, both the MTA and Zee N Kay have refuted responsibilities for the property, each pointing at the other when expensive repairs were needed.

Since the MTA has not responded to any emails, phone calls or requests from the shop owners, Argawal believes it will not benefit their cause. “It’s just bull&#@t,” he said.

A spokesman for the MTA stated that the properties do not serve a transportation-related purpose for the LIRR or the MTA, but since they are located on a bridge over their station, they want the Zee N Kay to fulfill their contractual obligation as winner of the lease and maintain the structural integrity of the buildings by using the rental revenue they receive. The store owners have approximated that revenue to be $400,000 a year.

In its explanation, the MTA stated that it does not want to saddle LIRR riders and taxpayers with the maintenance costs of these buildings, a cost the agency reiterated should be shouldered by Zee N Kay, the for-profit master tenant.

The MTA also soon expects a clearly detailed list from Zee N Kay regarding which updates the master tenant will make to the buildings that will satisfy the needs of the shop owners.

The MTA spokesman said that if the buildings are to be maintained and updated properly, it would involve a commitment from both parties, that has not yet been clearly defined.

Reach Editor Jon Cronin at 718-357-7400 x125, jcronin@queenstribune.com or @JonathanSCronin