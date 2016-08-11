August 26, 2016
HEADLINES
Kew Gardens Post Office Will Stay

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. RafaelOwef

    “The renewal of this lease is a relief for residents in Kew Gardens who had concerns about the future of this post office,” Meng said. “These residents said loud and clear that they wanted this facility to remain in their community, and I’m pleased to deliver the good news. I’m glad that those who live in the area will be able to continue to take advantage of the convenience and services that this postal facility provides.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright 2016 Queens Tribune - 150-50 14th Rd., Whitestone, NY 11357 - (718) 357-7400 - Site by Indigo Business Solutions