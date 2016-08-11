Kew Gardens Post Office Will Stay

Share 0

A longtime Kew Gardens post office had its lease renewed last Wednesday, alleviating concerns in a community that hoped to keep the post office alive, U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens) announced on Thursday.

The Kew Gardens Post Office on Austin Street has been a fixture in the community since 1951. When its lease expired on July 31st, locals were concerned that the property would be redeveloped, according to previously published reports. However, Meng asked the United States Postal Service about the post office’s future back in March, on behalf of concerned community members, and confirmed that the lease would be renewed. The lease’s signing last week made it offical.

“These residents said loud and clear that they wanted this facility to remain in their community, and I’m pleased to deliver the good news,” Meng said in a statement.

The new five-year lease will preserve the post office until at least July 31, 2021. At that time, the lease will expire and the post office’s future will be put in doubt again.

“We are grateful to Congresswoman Meng for her efforts in ensuring that the post office lease was renewed for another five years,” said president of the Kew Gardens Civic Association Dominick Pistone in a statement. “We would also like to work with the congresswoman on a long-term solution for our post office to avoid another last-minute solution in 2021.”

–James Farrell