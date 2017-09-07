Kew Gardens Hills Library Reopens

Share 0

After being closed for more than three years, the Kew Gardens Hills Library reopened on Wednesday with expanded facilities.

Northeast Queens leaders and library officials celebrated the reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The building closed in February 2013 for a large modernization project.

The new facility is 3,000 square feet larger than the original 8,200-square-foot building. It includes a green roof, separate areas for adults and children, new computer equipment and a Jewish reference section and reading. The library boasts 40,000 books, DVDs, CDs and manuals, 120 periodicals and newspapers and an international collection with 400 Hebrew items and 600 Russian items.

There are also digital information screens for the public, 10 laptops available for checkout, 17 desktop computers, automated interior return and 24-hour exterior automated return.

Before its initial closing, the library saw 155,400 visitors per year.

“We’ve developed a collection and are providing resources that recognize the needs of a diverse and dynamic community and lives up to the ideals expressed by this outstanding renovation and expansion,” said Queens Library President and CEO Dennis Walcott.