Kew Gardens Hills Fire Leaves Destruction

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

On Friday, Dec. 30, the day before New Year’s Eve, a strip mall on Vleigh Place in Kew Gardens Hills was engulfed in flames—a massive fire that soon spread across the 14 businesses along the strip and across social media and local media outlets.

The five-alarm fire began at around 6:24 p.m. and was finally brought under control by nearly 200 firefighters just after midnight, according to the FDNY. The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Tuesday, but the FDNY said that it was not suspicious at this time. The aftermath was clear—14 destroyed business, four firefighters with minor injuries and vacate orders condemning the charred buildings. The row of stores included the Jay Ambe Convenience Store, Kosher Moshe’s Pizzeria, the Swan Deli and the Tolmas Restaurant.

On Tuesday morning, the site was surrounded by green plywood, the destruction visible through cut-out squares. Curious passersby stuck their heads through to see what was left of the storefronts.

James Anthony, 36, of Corona was riding by on his bike on Tuesday and stopped to look at the wreckage. On the night of the fire, he had seen smoke spewing from the area while riding on the 44 bus home from work. It was now the first time he was seeing the aftermath. He said he passes the area all the time on bike rides, but that he had never gone into the stores.

“I regret it,” he said. “I’m curious to know how this whole thing started.”

Across the street from the site lives Amgad Bakar, 50. He spent the night of the fire out in Astoria with his family—he had just undergone a valve-replacement surgery and didn’t want to risk being near the smoke. But as a resident of 20 years, he said he and his family were “heartbroken” over losing this convenient and familiar strip of stores.

“This is the only convenient location that we can walk to,” he said, pointing out that the area was mostly residential. He said that the family were regulars at the Swan Deli, and relied on the laundromat there. He cited the Kosher bakery—part of the area’s vibrant Jewish community. “We buy our fresh bread from there.”

Meanwhile, business owners are trying to reassemble their lives. Jack Patel, owner of the Jay Ambe Convenience Store, one of the businesses affected, said he is still trying to figure out how much of his losses can be covered by insurance. In the meantime, he will be unable to start any new businesses and is trying to figure out how to provide for his family.

“It’s like my second house. I lose a lot of money,” said Patel. “I work hard for this store. I work seven days.”

Others have taken to the internet.

A petition started by a user named Daniel Benjamin, who says his family owned Kosher Moshe’s Pizza, is trying to raise money to rebuild the pizzeria. In a YouTube video on the page, the owner’s son explains that his father’s business had just returned to the community six months ago after leaving in 2009.

“To have it go down in flames six months after, after we poured so much hard work,” he said. “All we want to do is just come back. Start over again.”

The petition has raised over $2,100 as of press time.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.