Junior High School Coming To College Point

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

A new junior high school is coming to College Point, Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) announced on Tuesday.

The school will be located at the site of the former St. Fidelis School, which was a private Catholic school that closed in 2013 after more than a century of operation. That site is located at 124-06 14th Avenue.

The school will house 507 junior high school seats and be designed and constructed by the city School Construction Authority (SCA), with an opening being planned for 2018.

“This long awaited middle school is a huge win for the students and parents of College Point who have asked for this for years,” Vallone said in a statement. “This new school is a critical investment in our children’s educational future. As we approach its official opening in 2018, our office will ensure the community and the DOE are engaged along every step of the way to establish the best possible school for the students throughout College Point.”

Parents said that the new school, which will be called JHS Q336, will be a welcome addition to the neighborhood, as the lack of a middle school has forced them to send their kids to school out of the community.

“College Point is a growing community and it is about time we have a local middle school for our children,” said Anne Marie Kanable, a parent of a student at P.S. 129. “I am so relieved to not have to worry about what middle school my child would end up in and how far we would have to travel.”

Residents are invited to the next Community Education Council District 25 meeting on May 3 at 7 p.m. at 30-48 Linden Place to learn more about the school and offer comments on potential zoning.

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400 x 127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.