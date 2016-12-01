Share 0

Vice President, CFO, Treasurer, Atlantic Dialysis Management Services

Jugal Agarwal manages the Finance and Treasury functions of Atlantic Dialysis Management Services. He has over 25 years of healthcare finance experience. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, Statistics and Taxation from Rajasthan University in Jaipur and a Master of Science degree in Advance Accounting, Taxation and Business Administration from the University of Jodhpur, India. He holds a certificate of Principles of EDP for Accountants and Auditors from New York University.

Prior to joining ADMS, he was the Chief Financial officer of Primary Healthcare Management Services at Putnam Hospital and BICC Cable Corporation. He is a member of the Institute of Management Accountants CFO committee, a member of the Healthcare Management Association CFO committee, and a member of the National Renal Administrators Association, Finance, Advocacy, PAC, Home/ PD dialysis committees.

Jugal has served the Indian community for the last 30 years on various committees and in 2008 elected president of Indian Culture Society of Rockland. He has been on the advisory committee of Ekal Vidyalaya and for the last several years has been known as $1 a day school that provides basic or primary education reading, writing and health to kids and parents in the rural area of India where there is no transportation or communication.

He is listed as an honored professional in the nationwide Who’s Who in the Executive And Business directory and achieved and the Excellence In Communication award from a Del Carnegie course and was awarded the Kings of Queens award in 2014.