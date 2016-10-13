Joseph M. Mattone Sr. – Chairman

Share 0

Joseph M. Mattone, Sr. is Chairman of Mattone Group LLC. He has been involved in Real Estate Development since 1955. He is also a Sr. Partner in the law firm of Mattone, Mattone, Mattone, Mattone, Mattone, Megna & Todd.

He has developed more than 70 properties in excess of 2 million square feet and still owns a major interest in over 30 properties. The Mattone organization currently owns, leases, manages and develops commercial, office, residential and industrial property.

Mattone has been active in philanthropic and political fundraising. He and his wife actively engage in many charitable organizations.

Both Mr. & Mrs. Mattone have been bestowed honors by the Pope – Mr. with the Knighthood of St. Sylvester and St. Gregory and Mrs. Mattone with the Knighthood of St. Gregory. Mr. Mattone is a Trustee of St. John’s University and has recently endowed a gift to St. John’s University to create a Real Estate Institute. Mrs. Mattone is a National Board Member of the National Organization of Italian American Women, (NOIAW). She has also received the decoration as Cavaliere del’Ordine della Stella d’Italia from the Italian Government from the Italian Consul General. Mrs. Mattone is a Lady Commander of the Holy Sepulchre with the highest honoring.

Mattone’s real pride and joy are his wife, his children, his 27 grandchildren and his great grandchild.