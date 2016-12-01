Jimmy Van Bramer Visits Islamic School

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

In light of the recent uptick in hate incidents against the Muslim community, Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), who has organized several community speak-outs since the results of the presidential election, paid a visit last week to the Razi School, an Islamic school in Woodside, to reassure the children, parents and faculty that Queens values everyone.

“This election has brought with it near-unprecedented rates of anti-Muslim hate and bias,” said Van Bramer. “Children are frightened. It’s important that we all step up on behalf of our friends and neighbors. I’m here at the Razi School today to tell these children that we are here for them and we will keep them safe, and that our Queens values include love for our neighbors of all religions and backgrounds.”

Since the presidential election, there have been about 50 anti-Muslim hate incidents in New York State alone, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit organization that combats hate, intolerance and discrimination through education and litigation.

Just a week before Van Bramer paid a visit to the Razi School, he held a “Community Speak-Out” in Sunnyside Community Services, where he not only spoke out, but also allowed the community to provide input on how to keep the community together and safe. During that segment, the majority of those who spoke touched on their concern for the children. One woman, who has a background in self-defense instructing, suggested that the community organize a self-defense course for those specific groups of people being targeted, in addition to offering free services to walk children home from school for protection. Another resident who was concerned about the children gave two examples of incidents where children were being attacked at school after the election because of their ethnic background.

“A Mexican American girl in the first grade was told by her classmates to not even bother taking off her backpack because she is going to be shipped back to her country,” the resident said. “Another elementary student was verbally attacked when he went to school. Because he’s African American, one of the kids told him he no longer belongs here.”

Van Bramer, who in the beginning of his speak-out expressed how important it is to keep the children of Queens in Queens and safe, visited the Razi School to reinforce what he conveyed to the parents and the community at the speak-out and at the march held last Saturday.

Located in the same building as the Islamic Institute of New York, the Razi School is a nonprofit prekindergarten-12th grade private school with a diverse student body representing 24 different nationalities. Named after Muslim scientist Muhammad Ibn Zakaria Al Razi, the school encourages its students to follow in his footsteps and becoming accomplished Muslims in our society today.

