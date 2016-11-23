Jimmy Van Bramer Continues The Fight

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

“We reject racism. Structural systemic racism is real and we must fight it at every turn. We reject misogyny and we reject a culture that jokes about and encourages sexual assault. We believe in a woman’s right to choose and make her own decisions. We reject politicians who advance their political careers on the backs of hardworking immigrants, and that includes the undocumented. Their children are our children; their children are in schools with our children and tonight all

of us together, as a community, pledge to keep them safe and to keep them here. We support our LGBT community—the right to marry the person you love, the right for gay and lesbian couples to have children—to keep them safe. We will fight for our gender nonconforming neighbors to make sure that they stay. And we reject what the Vice President-elect honestly believes, which is that if you subject lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people to electroshock therapy, we can be made straight. I cannot be made straight. We reject anti-Semitism and we will never tolerate the scapegoating and violence directed at our Muslim brothers and sisters in the community. So we have to respond,” Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) chanted last week at the “Community Speak Out” he held at Sunnyside Community Services, where he not only responded to the results of the presidential election, but he gave residents the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas on how to keep everyone in the community, in the community.

During the Community Speak Out, over 100 people crowded the room, leaving little to no room for the many people lined up outside. Inside were not only residents from all over the borough, but partnered organizations such as Planned Parenthood of New York City, Girl Scouts of Greater New York, Make the Road New York, Woodside On the Move, Jacob Riis Center, Sunnyside Community Services, Emerald Isle Immigration Center, Big Reuse, Catholic Migration Center, Queens Library, Fortune Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City, Muslim Student Association of Aviation High School, Theater of the Oppressed, Aids Center of Queens County, and the Arab American Family Support Center. All had information tables surrounding the ends of the room to support every angered, saddened or scared resident.

Following the Community Speak Out, where Van Bramer mentioned that he had received angry emails, the councilman received a far worse email—a death threat.

The email read: “I will keep a close eye on your every move so that when it’s time to execute traitors, I will try my best so that you name is included in that list of traitors. Execution is the penalty for a traitor, that is the Law Of This Land!”

However, not even a death threat could stop Van Bramer. On Saturday at 1 p.m., beginning at Dutch Kills Green near Queens Plaza and Queensboro Plaza, Van Bramer and hundreds of Queens residents got together and marched over the Queensboro Bridge to Trump Tower in Manhattan because “Trump may have been raised here, but he’s not from here anymore.”

“This is not normal or acceptable, but we will not back down,” said Van Bramer. “We still plan on marching [Saturday] and fighting the racist, sexist, homophobic and xenophobic demagoguery of Donald Trump. Queens is the most diverse county in the country, and we know that our differences make us stronger. We will fight for these values every single day, no matter what. I am not scared and I will not back down. Too many are at such risk. We must all stand up and peacefully resist.”

Not only did elected officials and local prominent figures back Van Bramer on social media, but they joined in on the march too.

New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito—who took to Twitter to say, “Threats to my colleague @JimmyVanBramer cannot be taken lightly. Thanks for your courage, Jimmy. I stand with you” —stood alongside Van Bramer and the thousands of Queens and New York City residents.

“This is what democracy looks like,” they chanted together.

The thousands who marched held signs that read “Queens Values,” “Stop Hate,” “Queens is the most diverse place on the planet,” “Diversity Makes Us Stronger,” “No Hate Makes America Great,” “Disarm Hate,” and so much more.

Not even a death threat could stop Van Bramer from openly expressing his sexuality, and he made sure that was known by marching side by side with his husband Dan Hendrick, who later tweeted, “What an incredible day! Thank you #Queens! #Queens Values #LoveTrumpsHate.”

What started off with a speak out in his Sunnyside neighborhood does not end with the march to Trump Tower. Van Bramer will be announcing his next steps to fighting for Queens’ values within the next few days.

