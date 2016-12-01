Share 0

CEO Grand Healthcare System CEO Grand Healthcare System

Jeremy B. Strauss is the CEO of The Grand Healthcare System. Strauss began his career in the healthcare field in 1995 with the Hebrew Academy for Special Children non-profit organization where he was instrumental in the creation of specialized residences for the mentally disabled.

He entered the nursing home field in 1996 as Assistant Director of Admissions, working his way up the ladder to become an owner and operator of his first home just eight years later. Since then he has been a partner in the purchase and operations of over 30 skilled nursing facilities.

Strauss went on to create his own brand of unparalleled skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities. As CEO of The Grand Healthcare System, Strauss is a strong believer in treating every guest as if they are family, lavishing care on the entire person and not just their medical needs. While Strauss’s immediate focus is on each guest’s clinical needs, what distinguishes him is that he understands the importance of customer service and personal needs.

Strauss has a degree in finance and economics from Yeshiva University and has been a volunteer EMT for over 25 years. He is a certified mohel who sits on the boards of many charitable institutions and schools. Strauss lives on Long Island with his wife, who was his high school sweetheart, and five children, where he is an integral part of his community.

Strauss has made it his priority to combine beautiful residences with modern amenities. The Grand Healthcare System provides a range of accommodations that go above and beyond expectations for care facilities such as these. Small details like soft linens and cozy furnishings go a long way and set Grand Healthcare a part. These unique and all-inclusive health facilities are a preferred destination for high quality healthcare.

Grand Health Care has a strong relationship with the borough of Queens. In fact, one of their facilities, the Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing is a 179-bed rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility located right here in residential Whitestone. At The Grand at Queens, the group has worked tirelessly to bring the warmth and comforts of home to our fully-appointed facility. Both short and long term guests often notice the difference in our approach to providing quality healthcare throughout our facility. As Strauss and his colleague often say: At The Grand, our guests always come first.