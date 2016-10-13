Jeffrey E. Levine – Chairman

Share 1

Jeffrey E. Levine is chairman of Douglaston Development, Levine Builders and Clinton Management. He has directed the new construction or rehabilitation of thousands of residential units, including both affordable and luxury housing, student housing, hotels, senior living, healthcare facilities and millions of square feet of commercial retail, office and institutional space since founding the companies in 1979.

He most recently developed the Edge along the Williamsburg waterfront in Brooklyn, a 1.5-million-square-foot mixed-use project, which includes approximately 2,000 residential units, over 60,000 square feet of retail, structured parking, a water taxi pier and a pedestrian esplanade. The last phase of the development, 2 North Sixth Place, is currently under way and was topped off in March 2016.

These projects have received much recognition: 555 West 23rd Street received both the National and NY Regional Design Award of Excellence from the Society of American Registered Architects; 90 West Street was named the Best Adaptive Reuse project from NY Construction’s Best of 2005 Awards, as well as receiving the Excellence in Historic Preservation award from The Preservation League of New York State. Additional awards include NY Construction News’ 1997 Residential Project of the Year, National Association of Home Builders’ 1996 Best Affordable Multi-Family Housing Project, along with multiple Chamber of Commerce annual building awards and Queens County Builders and Contractors Association awards for excellence in building.

Jeff is a member of the Real Estate Board of New York’s (REBNY) executive committee and the vice chair of the Associated Builders and Owners of Greater New York. He is a founding member of the New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) and the Kimmel Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating and promoting affordable housing and services for the aged, handicapped and other special-needs populations. In 2005, Jeff was appointed to the Mayor’s Commission on Construction Opportunity. In 2014, he became a vice chair at the New York Building Congress (NYBC).

In 2016, Jeff was honored by the Real Estate Board of New York with the Kenneth Gerrity Humanitarian Award, and also given the Impact Award for Housing by the Citizens Housing and Planning Council at their annual luncheon.

Jeff graduated from the City University of New York’s City College School of Architecture and currently lives in New York with his wife Randi and his three children, Benjamin, Jessica and Dara.