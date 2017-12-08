JCAP Celebrates 50 Years In SEQ

Share 0

BY TRONE DOWD

The Queens Village Committee for Mental Health for J-CAP, Inc., known more widely as JCAP, celebrated 50 years of saving lives in the New York City area on Thursday night.

JCAP is a nonprofit that helps people trying to overcome opioid addiction. The organization was founded by the late and influential Thomas White and employs experts to help people in the recovery process as well as teach clients the skills to promote positive change in their lives through various programs and services.

More than 200 people turned out for Thursday’s gala at Antun’s in Queens Village, celebrating the organization and its 10 honorees at the event.

Honorees included Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica), Commissioner Arlene Gonzalez-Sanchez from the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services, Assembly District 32 District Leader Dr. Tony Andrews, former councilman Archie Spigner, former state Sen. Shirley Huntley, Robert Bingold of Dime Community Bank, Jamaica Rotary Club President Joe Iaboni, Pasta Time owner Greg Mazzeo, Community Wellness Centers of America President Dr. Robert Evans and JCAP physician Robert Aquino.

Public Advocate Letitia James stopped by to share a few words about her friend, Tom White.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the spirit of someone who I served with in the City Council, the late great Tom White,” she said. Let’s summon his spirit in this room. The reason why we are here celebrating 50 years is because of Tom White, who refused to accept [the issues facing his community]. He recognized that there is no such thing as throw-away people.”

James awarded current JCAP CEO Diane Gonzalez with a proclamation on behalf of the city, commending the organization on the work that it does to help New Yorkers bounce back.

Read the PRESS of Southeast Queens next week for more on this story.