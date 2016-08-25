Jamaica Hospital Is Now Trauma Ready

Share 0

BY JAMES FARRELL

Staff Writer

Jamaica Hospital was verified as a level 1 trauma center by the American College of Surgeons, who reviews medical centers’ resources and capabilities and verifies their designation status. Level 1 is the highest designation, making it capable of providing care for every element of trauma injury, from prevention, to injury and through rehabilitation.

“In 1987, the New York State Department of Health began designating trauma centers and we were awarded the highest level as a designated level 1 center,” said Jamaica Hospital President and CEO Bruce Flanz at a press conference on Friday celebrating the verification. “And that continues on today,” he said, adding that the American College of Surgeons has taken over that process from the Department of Health.

The verification process happens every three years, and the process is a comprehensive look at the previous 12 months of the hospital’s performance, according to Trauma Medical Director Geoffrey Doughlin. This review looks to see how a medical center’s resources and capabilities compare to those outlined in a set of guidelines called “Resources for the Optimal Care of the Injured Patient.” It is a data-driven, research-driven review of a number of elements, including the number of patients received and outcomes for patients.

“We are very pleased that based upon the hundreds of standards, we were able to go through the verification process without one single deficiency,” Flanz said.

Both Flanz and Doughlin emphasized that maintaining this designation is a hospital-wide effort, rather than the work of a few individuals.

“It’s an entire spectrum from arrival to the discharge of the patients and making sure that they have the best outcomes that are possible,” Doughlin said.

Doughlin also praised the hospital’s efforts in injury prevention, saying that the hospital provides education for children at schools, for the elderly, at events at the hospital, and at health fairs.

NYPD Officer Kenneth Healey was also present at the press conference, and he spoke highly of Jamaica Hospital’s work in helping him through his own injury. In October 2014, Healey was injured while on duty by a man with a hatchet and suffered critical head injuries. He credited Jamaica Hospital for his recovery.

“I’m here today because of Jamaica Hospital,” he said. “I feel lucky to be standing here and in front of you today, and it’s all thanks to the doctors and nurses and staff.”

Flanz recalled Jamaica Hospital’s history as a trauma center, and specifically remembered a 1975 Eastern Airlines plane crash in Rosedale in which all 12 survivors were treated at Jamaica Hospital.

“We’ve known for four decades the vital role that Jamaica Hospital plays in the community as a trauma center,” Flanz told the Queens Tribune.

Doughlin was more focused on the future, stressing the importance of keeping up the hospital’s reputation and high quality service for trauma patients..

“We’ve got to maintain the standards,” he told the Queens Tribune. “In three years, we’re going to have another survey.”

Reach James Farrell at (718) 357-7400×127, jfarrell@queenstribune.com or @farrellj329.