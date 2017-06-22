Jamaica Hospital Debuts New Hospice Care Unit

Share 0

JON CRONIN

Editor

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center administrators debuted a new, state- of-the-art hospice unit on June 16, an endeavor that was completed 100 percent through donations.

When the hospital announced the project in September 2016, Bruce Flanz, the president and CEO of Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, said that he did not imagine it would be completed so quickly and without using hospital resources.

He attributed the quick turnaround to the values of the hospital’s team—“vision, teamwork, commitment and pride.”

Flanz—who is an avid football fan—called Joe Ferrera, a Jamaica Hospital trustee for 20 years, “a great humanitarian” and referred to him as the project’s “coach,” who “called plays from the sidelines.” He added that his wife, Barbara Flanz—a volunteer—was the team’s star quarterback, who never gave up and inspired everyone to push forward and imagine great things.

“The care here is second to none and now we have the facility that really is second to none,” said Alan Roth, the chairman of the Department of Family Medicine and director of the Palliative Medicine Fellowship Program.

Roth began at the hospital more than 30 years ago as a student. Having spent his entire career at the medical center, he told Ferrera, while holding back tears, “You’ve given the greatest gift ever.” Roth also emphasized Barbara Flanz’s role in the project.

“Probably the brightest spot in my career was asking Mr. Flanz if I could have her work with me on this project,” Roth said.

The new hospice unit includes 10 rooms that are intended to provide comfortable space and ensure privacy and serenity for patients and families. The unit also includes common areas, such as lounges and family meeting rooms, to create a home-like environment for patients and visitors.

The unit’s objective is to dispel some of the myths associated with hospice care and inform people about the many supportive services that are coupled with hospice, such as bereavement counseling, family advocacy and psychosocial and emotional counseling.

Additionally, the hospital hopes to address some of the cultural concerns that often arise when planning end-of-life care.

State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) said that he was astounded at the speed with which the center was created.

“If you want something done quickly, ask Joe Ferrera,” he said.

Addabbo furthered Flanz’s football metaphor by noting that government can act like a referee throwing flags on the field and stopping progress.

“That’s why this ribbon-cutting is so important—because you are moving forward,” he said.

Looking around at the new ward during the unit’s debut, Ferrera used another metaphor to describe the services it would offer Queens residents.

“We had world-class people working in a Model T Ford; now we’re giving them a Ferrari,” he said.

The hospice unit can be found on the fourth floor of Jamaica Hospital’s “C” building, located at 89-00 Van Wyck Expressway in Richmond Hill.

