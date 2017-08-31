Jackson Hts Musician To Play At Terraza 7

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Terraza 7, a live-music venue and community center located between Elmhurst and Jackson Heights, has announced that Jackson Heights native John Yao has now taken up a monthly residency.

During the residency, Yao—a trombonist who first began playing music on the piano—will perform with ensembles of various sizes and instruments each month, playing iconic jazz tunes as well as some of Yao’s original compositions. Yao said that he likes the fact that he gets to play with different musicians each time.

On the third Wednesday of each month, Yao will also showcase several of his own albums, the latest of which is titled “Presence.”

Terraza 7 opens its doors to local jazz musicians, songwriters, folklorists, experimentalists and other performers every night for live music, literary events, film screenings or workshops. Yao’s next performance will take place on Sept. 20.

Some of Terraza 7’s upcoming events include Afro-Caribbean folk music, Latin music and mambo music.

On Sept. 1 at 9:30 p.m., bassist Ricky Rodriguez and the EXP Project will play a mixture of jazz, contemporary, Afro-Caribbean and folkloric Latin music. Tickets for the event cost $12 for mezzanine seats. The show is free for children ages 12 and below.

On Sept. 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Prasanna, a guitar soloist, will perform his interpretation of songs requested by the audience from the legendary Illayaraja’s songbook. Illayaraja currently has more than 6,000 recorded songs and is well known for his contemporary Indian music. Tickets for this event are $15 for mezzanine seats. The performance is free for children ages 12 and below.

Supermambo will perform 9:30 p.m. that same evening, playing the music of the mambo king, Tito Puente. During the performance, Camilo Molina will play the conga drums, Joel Mateo will play the drums, Dan Martinez is on bass, and the trombone and piano will be played by Rey David Alejandre. Percussionist Felipe Fournier will play the vibraphone. Tickets for Supermambo are $10 for mezzanine seats, while children ages 12 and below get in for free.

Terraza 7 is located at 40-19 Gleane St. in Elmhurst. For more information, visit Terraza7.com.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com.