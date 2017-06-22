Jackson Hts. Hosts Immigration And Wellness Fair

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

In celebration of the National Citizenship Day of Action, the Elmhurst Community Partnership, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-Jackson Heights) and a coalition of New York-based community organizations held the second annual immigration and wellness fair on Saturday, sharing information and resources with Queens residents at PS 69 in Jackson Heights.

During the course of the fair, residents learned about resources for children and families and took advantage of free legal consultations regarding immigration and fraud prevention. They also took part in free health screenings, Zumba classes, face painting and a variety of other activities.

Crowley said that attendees were able to learn about their eligibility for green cards, citizenship applications and other legal information for immigrants.

“Across the country, we have seen an increased demand for citizenship applications,” said Crowley. “It was a pleasure to speak with those in my district who are working to fulfill their goals and the legal advocates who help them. I was also happy to discuss with attendees my strong support for comprehensive immigration reform—an issue I’ve been fighting in Congress for years.”

The program included presentations by Crowley and the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, as well as cultural performances.

In addition, Consulado Colombiano en New York shared information regarding the services it offers to Colombians living in the five boroughs, while the Queens Women’s Chamber of Commerce discussed programs that support and enhance entrepreneurs.

Consulado General del Ecuador en Nueva York: Servicios Comunitarios provided information about its services and upcoming community events.

“It’s about communicating with the folks who haven’t fully followed through with their citizenship,” Crowley said. “So, it’s important for us to use this national day as a day of focus—to help [the immigration community] move up the process.”

Crowley said that he intends to host more informational events on protections for immigrants. He added that his office was a safe place for borough immigrants to seek help.

“I like to think of my office as an immigration sanctuary office,” Crowley said. “Everything is confidential and people should have no fear in reaching out.”

