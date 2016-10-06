Jackson Heights Film Writer Makes Debut

Share 0

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Jackson Heights native, former Christ the King High School athlete and Hofstra University film school alumni, Ray Fonseca has taken his talents to digital media screens for the streaming of his latest film “Lights,” a science-fiction mystery thriller.

The film is about a woman named Lisa, whose boyfriend Kurt, the father of her infant, went missing in the California desert with five of his friends. The void in Lisa’s heart has led to her wanting to know the truth. After being contacted by a retired sheriff who has insight on the mysterious case, Lisa and her brother head to the desert while being guided by the video footage that was recovered from Kurt’s tent.

Together, they uncover a dark mystery.

Fonseca said the storyline came to mind one night that him and his film partner and former classmate, Dimitri Glavas paid a visit to a friend’s house in the California desert, where they laid in the backyard under the dark sky and witnessed a shooting star.

“Being from Jackson Heights, I had never seen stars and whatever I might’ve thought was a shooting star were always airplanes from JFK (John F. Kennedy Airport),” said Fonseca. “I immediately thought of Aliens. As soon as I saw that shooting star, I turned to Dimitri and said, ‘do you think they would let us shoot a movie here?’.”

Two weeks after that idea popped in his head, Fonseca had the script written and was ready to go.

“In Today’s Hollywood industry, the only movies getting attraction are the millions of dollars super hero movies,” said Fonseca. “All you need is an idea and a camera. That’s why I really hope people watch and enjoy the movie.”

Fonseca wrote the script, Glavas filmed it and they casted everyone themselves.

“There were so many reasons for us not to make the movie but we did it and I am very proud of it,” said Fonseca. “It’s two people that just had an idea and went with it.”

The thriller will be released on Oct. 11 on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, XBox Live, Vudu, Comcast and Direct TV On Demand.

“I’m excited to be on platforms that people can get anywhere. Everyone should go and watch it,” said Fonseca. “There have been plenty of people that came before me from Jackson Heights and Queens that motivated me. If I can make somebody want to be a part of this business and create, then I will. So many actors and filmmakers you see now are from Queens. I don’t think Queens gets the respect it needs.”

To view the trailer and for more information visit facebook.com/lightsthemovie or follow their Instagram and Twitter @lightsthemovie.

