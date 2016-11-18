Irish Contributions Recognized In Maspeth

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams and Irish Consul General Barbara Jones joined with prominent Irish figures for the unveiling of “Easter Rising Way” during a co-naming celebration along 53rd Avenue from 65th Place to 64th Street.

The co-naming is in honor of the 1916 Easter Rising in Ireland, which marks the 100th anniversary of the long fight that led to Ireland’s independence from Britain.

“Today, we commemorate the willful determination of the Irish people to chart their own futures,” said Crowley. “When our Irish ancestors saw injustices, they fought to make things right, to provide better lives and better opportunities for themselves and their children. These are values that are still fought for today both in Ireland and here in America. ‘Easter Rising Way’ will remind us of the struggle for equality, the progress we have made and injustices that are real here and abroad. We must continue to carry these values in our hearts and in our actions. And the transformation and name change of this staircase is symbolic of that struggle.”

Providing a view of the city skyline and of the Calvary Cemetery, which has been home to deceased Irish Americans since 1848, “Easter Rising Way” will be located on Western Queens’ highest ground—the Maspeth Plateau.

The cemetery celebrates Irish contributions to American history with its monuments such as those honoring the Irish unit of the United States Army 69th Infantry and the Irish Freedom Fighters.

