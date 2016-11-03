Investors Bank Holds Not-For-Profit Conference

Investors Bank Chief Risk Officer Philippa Girling (left) presented the keynote address at the Art of Thriving Not-For-Profit Conference at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria last Thursday, where she advised over 150 professionals to review their methods for monitoring operational risks that can damage a nonprofit organization’s reputation, finances and ability to manage a crisis. Here Girling is standing alongside Investors Bank Community Development Officer Jennifer Smith, Chief Operating Officer Domenick Cama, and Queens Council of the Arts Executive Director Hoong Yee Lee Krakauer.
Photo by Ken Brown