The Queens Tribune is looking for summer interns – both reporters and photographers. Interns would have the opportunity to cover stories – or shoot photos – across Queens’ numerous diverse communities.

For those interested in an internship for college credit, email queenstribune@gmail.com. Please include a resume and either clips or photos, depending on your area of interest.

In the subject line of your email, please write: Attn: Internship. We look forward to hearing from you!