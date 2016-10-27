Inspector Announces Crime Up In 115th Pct.

Share 1

BY ARIEL HERNANDEZ

Staff Writer

Last week at Community Board 3’s monthly meeting, residents were introduced to Michele Irizarry, the new 115th Precinct deputy inspector, who not only spoke briefly about her background but also announced that there has been an uptick in all major crimes.

“We are up in rape, we are up in robbery, we are up in burglary, we are up in grand larceny, we are up in vehicle thefts, we are up in assaults,” said Irizarry.

According to the Police Department City of New York’s CompStat report covering the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16 within the confines of the 115th Precinct, there had been one reported rape, eight robberies, nine felony assaults, four burglaries, five grand larcenies auto and 18 grand larcenies, totaling 45 reported crimes.

“The numbers we are up by are relatively small, but the reason I share that with you is because I want to give you all a sense that our officers right now are really strapped,” said Irizarry. “Like other city agencies and other departments, we are all being asked to do more with less and it gets very difficult because we are trying to have such a balance between fighting crime and addressing quality-of-life issues.”

Irizarry informed residents that quality-of-life issues are always at the top of the precinct and community board’s concerns, but at the moment there are several people being burglarized and robbed on the street, which is stretching the 115th officers thin.

“Please, I ask that you be patient with us when you feel that your quality-of-life issues aren’t being addressed as quickly as you would like it to be; it’s just that 911 calls are priority,” said Irizarry.

Officers who were once addressing vendors on 82nd Street or were a steady presence at Diversity Plaza have been moved to the areas where burglaries are being reported daily.

“What we are doing is moving our resources,” said Irizarry. “We’re taking what we have right now and moving them.”

The most recent uptick in crime includes vehicle theft. According to Irizarry, people are stealing motorcycles and putting them in the trunks of their vans and driving them across the city and state between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. In an effort to catch the thieves, the 115th Precinct has joined forces with the 110th Precinct to stop vans and check their trunks.

“We are confident that between myself and the 110th Precinct, between us stopping vans and them stopping vans, that we will catch these guys,” said Irizarry. “We’re changing the way we utilize officers.”

Earlier this year, the 110th Precinct created the Roosevelt Avenue Task Force, which replaced rookie officers who had been put into high-crime areas with veterans and officers with a minimum of three years in the force.

Irizarry also announced that the 115th Precinct is projected to adopt the citywide Neighborhood Coordination Officer Program, which will assign specific officers to designated sectors of their neighborhood as a means of bringing back community policing.

Reach Ariel Hernandez at (718) 357-7400 x144 or ahernandez@queenstribune.com